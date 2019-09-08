St. Louis Cardinals (80-62, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (62-80, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (9-7, 3.14 ERA) Pirates: James Marvel (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals -145; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Pittsburgh and St. Louis will play on Sunday.

The Pirates are 25-38 against NL Central opponents. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the MLB. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .333.

The Cardinals are 39-26 against the rest of their division. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.87. Jack Flaherty leads the team with a 3.14 earned run average. The Cardinals won the last meeting 10-1. Adam Wainwright earned his 11th victory and Marcell Ozuna went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for St. Louis. Steven Brault registered his fourth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 36 home runs and has 114 RBIs. Adam Frazier has 18 hits and is batting .450 over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 29 home runs home runs and is slugging .462. Tommy Edman is 12-for-36 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .310 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .261 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Chris Stratton: (torso), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Yefry Ramirez: (calf), Joe Musgrove: (foot), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Mitch Keller: (hand), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Chris Archer: (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Jason Martin: (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger).

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Lane Thomas: (wrist).

