The Indians are 16-11 in home games. The Cleveland offense has compiled a .228 batting average as a team this season, Jose Ramirez leads the team with a mark of .292.
The Pirates are 5-20 in road games. Pittsburgh’s team on-base percentage of .280 is last in the National League. Colin Moran leads the lineup with an OBP of .333.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 46 RBIs and is batting .292.
Moran leads the Pirates with 19 extra base hits and is batting .255.
INJURIES: Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder).
Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (lat strain), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Tyler Bashlor: (back), Chris Archer: (neck), Cole Tucker: (concussion), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Anthony Alford: (elbow), Kevin Newman: (knee), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).
