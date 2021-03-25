González, a South Florida native, pitched in 12 games last year for Chicago White Sox with four starts and had an ERA of 4.83. He has a career record of 131-101 with a 3.70 ERA in 13 seasons for four teams.
He was a two-time All-Star, with Oakland in 2011 and Washington in 2012. He also played for Milwaukee.
Gonzalez would have received a $1 million salary in the major leagues if he had been added to the 40-man roster.
