Arizona Diamondbacks (13-11, second in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (12-9, second in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (1-2, 4.37 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Pirates: Jordan Lyles (1-0, 0.53 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pirates are 6-5 in home games. Pittsburgh is hitting a collective batting average of .230 this season, led by Melky Cabrera with an average of .297.

The Diamondbacks are 9-6 on the road. The Arizona offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the MLB. Christian Walker leads the team with a mark of .329. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 2-1. Luke Weaver secured his second victory and Eduardo Escobar went 3-for-4 with a double for Arizona. Trevor Williams took his first loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 21 hits and is batting .284. Jung Ho Kang is 4-for-29 with two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Walker leads the Diamondbacks with seven home runs and is batting .329. David Peralta is 10-for-37 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .219 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .270 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Pirates Injuries: Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordan Lyles: day-to-day (hand), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Nick Burdi: 10-day IL (biceps), Bryan Reynolds: day-to-day (quad), Starling Marte: 10-day IL (abdominal contusion), Corey Dickerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 10-day IL (finger), Jose Osuna: 10-day IL (neck), Kevin Newman: 10-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (left clavicle).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), T.J. McFarland: 10-day IL (shoulder), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Alex Avila: 10-day IL (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.