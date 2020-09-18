The Cardinals are 15-16 against teams from the NL Central. St. Louis’s lineup has 43 home runs this season, Brad Miller leads them with seven homers.
The Pirates have gone 13-19 against division opponents. Pittsburgh has slugged .347, last in the majors. Colin Moran leads the club with a .482 slugging percentage, including 16 extra-base hits and eight home runs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Miller leads the Cardinals with 24 RBIs and is batting .259.
Moran leads the Pirates with eight home runs and is batting .255.
INJURIES: Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), John Gant: (groin), Giovanny Gallegos: (groin), John Brebbia: (elbow), Dexter Fowler: (stomach), Austin Dean: (right elbow).
Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (lat strain), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Tyler Bashlor: (back), Chris Archer: (neck), Cole Tucker: (concussion), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Anthony Alford: (elbow), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.