Pittsburgh Pirates (12-12, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (17-11, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Joe Musgrove (1-1, 1.59 ERA, .85 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (1-0, 2.77 ERA, .85 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Dodgers are 10-4 in home games. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .346, good for first in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the club with a mark of .500.

The Pirates are 6-5 in road games. Pittsburgh has a team on-base percentage of .292, led by Josh Bell with a mark of .357. The Dodgers won the last meeting 6-2. Hyun-Jin Ryu notched his third victory and Austin Barnes went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Chris Archer took his second loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 13 home runs and has 33 RBIs. Alex Verdugo is 8-for-23 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Bell leads the Pirates with 14 extra base hits and has 18 RBIs. Jung Ho Kang is 8-for-31 with a double, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .213 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Pirates: 4-6, .212 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Dodgers Injuries: Rich Hill: 10-day IL (knee), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), Russell Martin: 10-day IL (back).

Pirates Injuries: Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Nick Burdi: 10-day IL (biceps), Starling Marte: 10-day IL (abdominal), Corey Dickerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 10-day IL (finger), Jose Osuna: 10-day IL (neck), Kevin Newman: 10-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Jacob Stallings: 10-day IL (neck).

