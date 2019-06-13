Pittsburgh Pirates (30-37, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (39-29, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Joe Musgrove (4-6, 4.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Braves: Julio Teheran (4-4, 3.03 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Braves are 19-15 on their home turf. Atlanta’s team on-base percentage of .331 is sixth in the majors. Freddie Freeman leads the lineup with an OBP of .397.

The Pirates are 17-19 on the road. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. Melky Cabrera leads the team with a mark of .328. The Braves won the last meeting 8-7. Jacob Webb earned his fourth victory and Austin Riley went 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs for Atlanta. Michael Feliz took his third loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 36 extra base hits and is batting .309. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 14-for-45 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 19 home runs and is batting .325. Starling Marte is 14-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .270 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Pirates: 2-8, .269 batting average, 6.59 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Braves Injuries: Darren O’Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Kevin Gausman: 10-day IL (foot), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).

Pirates Injuries: Trevor Williams: 10-day IL (side), Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Chris Stratton: 10-day IL (side), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordan Lyles: 10-day IL (hamstring), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 10-day IL (shoulder), Rookie Davis: 10-day IL (finger), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 10-day IL (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.