Pittsburgh Pirates (48-68, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (60-55, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Steven Brault (3-1, 4.09 ERA) Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (7-12, 3.95 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the matchup as losers of their last seven games.

The Cardinals are 28-20 against opponents from the NL Central. The St. Louis pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.05, Jack Flaherty paces the staff with a mark of 3.72.

The Pirates have gone 20-34 against division opponents. Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the league in hitting with a .264 batting average, Bryan Reynolds leads the club with an average of .333. The Cardinals won the last meeting 3-1. Adam Wainwright earned his eighth victory and Tommy Edman went 2-for-4 with a double for St. Louis. Joe Musgrove took his 11th loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 47 extra base hits and is batting .252. Edman is 9-for-38 with three doubles, a triple and an RBI over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 27 home runs home runs and is slugging .574. Reynolds is 14-for-39 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .235 batting average, 2.94 ERA, outscored by five runs

Pirates: 2-8, .235 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Tyler O’Neill: (wrist), Yadier Molina: (thumb).

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Clay Holmes: (triceps), Rookie Davis: (finger/forearm), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.