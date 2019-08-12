Pittsburgh Pirates (48-69, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (58-61, fourth in the NL West)

Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (0-1, 10.50 ERA) Angels: Jose Suarez (2-3, 6.22 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the matchup as losers of their last eight games.

The Angels are 29-28 in home games. Los Angeles is averaging 4.8 RBIs per game this season. Mike Trout leads the team with 92 total runs batted in.

The Pirates have gone 24-37 away from home. Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the MLB in hitting with a .265 batting average, Bryan Reynolds leads the team with an average of .338.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 39 home runs and is slugging .670. Brian Goodwin is 4-for-20 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Starling Marte leads the Pirates with 125 hits and is batting .282. Reynolds is 15-for-39 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .188 batting average, 7.07 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Pirates: 1-9, .239 batting average, 6.49 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Angels Injuries: Noe Ramirez: (infection), Felix Pena: (knee), Keynan Middleton: (elbow), Griffin Canning: (elbow), Luke Bard: (triceps), Andrelton Simmons: (foot), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder), Kevan Smith: (back).

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Rookie Davis: (finger/forearm), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.