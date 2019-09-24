The Pirates are 25-45 against the rest of their division. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .265 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the MLB. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .320.

The Cubs are 35-35 against the rest of their division. Chicago has slugged .453, good for third in the National League. Willson Contreras leads the team with a .536 slugging percentage, including 42 extra-base hits and 24 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starling Marte leads the Pirates with 159 hits and has 82 RBIs. Jacob Stallings is 4-for-11 with a double, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Nicholas Castellanos leads the Cubs with 88 extra base hits and has 73 RBIs. Kyle Schwarber is 14-for-36 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, .240 batting average, 8.69 ERA, outscored by 59 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .291 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Kyle Crick: (finger), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Chris Archer: (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Jason Martin: (shoulder), Starling Marte: (wrist), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger), Josh Bell: (hamstring), Elias Diaz: (knee).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Brandon Kintzler: (oblique), Cole Hamels: (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Kris Bryant: (leg), Javier Baez: (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

