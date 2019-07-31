Pittsburgh Pirates (47-60, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (49-56, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Dario Agrazal (2-1, 3.24 ERA) Reds: Luis Castillo (9-4, 2.71 ERA)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Cincinnati and Pittsburgh will play on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds are 23-28 against the rest of their division. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.06. Luis Castillo leads the team with a 2.78 ERA.

The Pirates are 20-28 against teams from the NL Central. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the league. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .332. The Pirates won the last meeting 11-4. Joe Musgrove earned his eighth victory and Corey Dickerson went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs for Pittsburgh. Tanner Roark took his seventh loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Votto leads the Reds with 99 hits and is batting .265. Eugenio Suarez is 13-for-34 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 64 extra base hits and has 88 RBIs. Reynolds is 8-for-33 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .280 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by two runs

Pirates: 1-9, .244 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: 10-day IL (hamstring), David Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Derek Dietrich: day-to-day (knee), Juan Graterol: 7-day IL (head), Curt Casali: 10-day IL (knee).

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Clay Holmes: 10-day IL (triceps), Rookie Davis: 60-day IL (finger/forearm), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Steven Brault: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 60-day IL (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.