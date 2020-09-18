The Pirates are 13-19 against NL Central teams. Pittsburgh has slugged .347, last in the league. Colin Moran leads the club with a .482 slugging percentage, including 16 extra-base hits and eight home runs.
The Cardinals are 15-16 in division games. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .328, led by Paul Goldschmidt with a mark of .429.
TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 40 hits and has 19 RBIs.
Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 15 extra base hits and is batting .302.
INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (lat strain), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Tyler Bashlor: (back), Chris Archer: (neck), Cole Tucker: (concussion), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Anthony Alford: (elbow), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).
Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), John Gant: (groin), Giovanny Gallegos: (groin), John Brebbia: (elbow), Dexter Fowler: (stomach), Austin Dean: (right elbow).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.