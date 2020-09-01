The Pirates have gone 9-10 against division opponents. Pittsburgh’s team on-base percentage of .277 is last in the league. Kevin Newman leads the club with an OBP of .313.
TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with eight home runs and is batting .195.
Gregory Polanco leads the Pirates with five home runs and has 13 RBIs.
INJURIES: Brewers: Corey Knebel: (left hamstring), Ray Black: (shoulder), Manny Pina: (knee).
Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Joe Musgrove: (triceps), Mitch Keller: (left side), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Colin Moran: (concussion), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
