The Pirates are 12-19 against opponents from the NL Central. Pittsburgh’s team on-base percentage of .279 is last in the National League. Colin Moran leads the club with an OBP of .335.
The Cardinals have gone 15-15 against division opponents. St. Louis has hit 43 home runs as a team this season. Brad Miller leads the club with seven, averaging one every 16.1 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Moran leads the Pirates with 16 extra base hits and is slugging .486.
Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 15 extra base hits and is slugging .497.
INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (lat strain), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Tyler Bashlor: (back), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Anthony Alford: (elbow), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).
Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Gant: (groin), Giovanny Gallegos: (groin), John Brebbia: (elbow), Dexter Fowler: (stomach), Austin Dean: (right elbow), Kolten Wong: (left side).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.