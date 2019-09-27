Cincinnati Reds (73-86, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (68-91, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (9-9, 3.84 ERA) Pirates: Steven Brault (4-6, 5.07 ERA)

LINE: Reds -139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Erik Gonzalez is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Pittsburgh readies to play Cincinnati.

The Pirates are 28-45 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh ranks fifth in the majors in hitting with a .266 batting average, Bryan Reynolds leads the team with an average of .316.

The Reds are 31-42 against NL Central Division opponents. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.21. Sonny Gray leads the team with a 2.82 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 77 extra base hits and is batting .275. Reynolds is 6-for-30 with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 49 home runs and is batting .273. Aristides Aquino is 10-for-41 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .256 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Reds: 4-6, .219 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Kyle Crick: (finger), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Chris Archer: (shoulder), Bryan Reynolds: (hamstring), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Jason Martin: (shoulder), Starling Marte: (wrist), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger), Josh Bell: (hamstring), Elias Diaz: (knee).

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Jesse Winker: (back), Nick Senzel: (shoulder), Freddy Galvis: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.