Pittsburgh Pirates (38-41, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (43-38, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chris Archer (3-6, 5.56 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Brewers: Jhoulys Chacin (3-8, 5.88 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Newman is riding a 15-game hitting streak as Pittsburgh readies to play Milwaukee.

The Brewers are 20-12 against the rest of their division. Milwaukee has a collective on-base percentage of .325, good for fourth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the team with a mark of .405.

The Pirates are 12-14 against the rest of their division. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .359. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 47 extra base hits and is batting .335. Ryan Braun is 10-for-34 with five doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 22 home runs and is batting .311. Newman is 18-for-46 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .218 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Pirates: 7-3, .303 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm).

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordan Lyles: 10-day IL (hamstring), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 60-day IL (shoulder), Rookie Davis: 10-day IL (finger/forearm), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Gregory Polanco: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 10-day IL (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.