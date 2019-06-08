Cincinnati Reds (28-34, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (36-27, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tanner Roark (4-4, 3.47 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) Phillies: Nick Pivetta (3-1, 6.14 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Cincinnati will face off at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday.

The Phillies are 21-11 on their home turf. The Philadelphia pitching staff averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, Aaron Nola leads them with a mark of 10.2.

The Reds are 13-19 in road games. Cincinnati has a team on-base percentage of .299, led by Derek Dietrich with a mark of .356. The Phillies won the last meeting 4-2. Zach Eflin earned his sixth victory and Jay Bruce went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Tyler Mahle took his sixth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce leads the Phillies with 18 home runs and has 37 RBIs. Maikel Franco is 2-for-19 with two home runs and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 27 extra base hits and is batting .271. Dietrich is 9-for-29 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .236 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by five runs

Reds: 4-6, .257 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (biceps), Pat Neshek: 10-day IL (shoulder), Adam Morgan: 10-day IL (forearm), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Seranthony Dominguez: 10-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin), Andrew McCutchen: 10-day IL (knee).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Robert Stephenson: 10-day IL (neck), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.