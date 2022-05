Placeholder while article actions load

Foster was hit in the sixth inning by a foul ball from Kevin Smith and collapsed to the ground before being helped to his feet by A’s assistant athletic trainer Brian Schulman.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Plate umpire Marty Foster left Sunday’s game between the Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels after getting hit in the facemask a second time.

Foster remained in the game, but in the top of the seventh Oakland reliever Zach Jackson threw a low pitch that bounced up and hit Foster again. Second base umpire Scott Barry replaced Foster behind the plate.