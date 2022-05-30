Plate ump Tumpane hit in mask by foul ball, exits game

Placeholder while article actions load

Tumpane didn’t have a chance to move when Ryan Mountcastle fouled off a 96 mph fastball by Ryan Brasier and the ball deflected slightly, hitting Tumpane square in the protective face mask and knocking it off.

BOSTON — Plate umpire John Tumpane left Monday night’s game between the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox in the seventh inning after getting hit by a foul ball.

Tumpane remained on his feet as a member of Boston’s athletic training staff came out of the dugout and spoke with him behind home plate. After a few minutes, Tumpane headed into the Red Sox dugout and went up the tunnel for further evaluation.