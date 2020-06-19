By Associated Press June 19, 2020 at 8:06 PM EDTNEW YORK — Players say Major League Baseball told union that teams will not play more than 60 games during 2020 regular season.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy