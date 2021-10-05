The Dodgers, who play St. Louis in Wednesday’s NL wild-card game, had a major league-high $260.9 million payroll on Aug. 31, according to figures compiled by Major League Baseball. The New York Yankees were a distant second at $203.5 million.
AL East champion Tampa Bay, which awaits a Division Series against the Yankees or Boston Red Sox, was 26th at $76.6 million. That is just $7.6 million more than earned this year by Bauer and Kershaw, both unavailable to the Dodgers this week.
Bauer, the Dodgers’ highest-paid player at $38 million, has been on paid administrative leave since July 2 under MLB’s joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy. Bauer, through his representatives, has denied any wrongdoing.
Kershaw, third at $31 million behind Bauer and fellow left-hander David Price ($32 million), went on the injured list last weekend with left forearm discomfort.
Kevin Kiermaier, the Rays’ highest-paid player at $11.67 million, earned less than seven Dodgers. He also trails reliever Kenley Jansen ($20 million), right fielder Mookie Betts ($18.7 million), left fielder A.J. Pollock ($18 million) and center fielder Cody Bellinger ($16.1 million).
Los Angeles was followed among postseason teams by Houston, fifth at $188.4 million; Boston, sixth at $187 million; St. Louis, 10th at $167.6 million; San Francisco, 11th at $165.4 million; Atlanta, 14th at $149.4 million; the Chicago White Sox, 15th at $141.5 million; and Milwaukee, 19th at $105.2 million.
Among luxury tax payrolls, the Dodgers led at $284.4 million and are on track to pay about $14.9 million for exceeding the $210 million threshold.
San Diego, which failed to reach the playoffs, is the only other team over the threshold at $215.6 million and is on track to pay about $1.1 million in luxury taxes.
Final figures will include earned bonuses and will be calculated in December.
Philadelphia and the Yankees were at about $208 million each.
Luxury tax payrolls use the average annual values of contracts and include about $15 million per team in benefits and extended benefits plus a $1.5 million per club COVID-19 credit.
