Detroit Tigers (26-46, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (41-35, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Daniel Norris (2-5, 4.40 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Indians: Zach Plesac (2-2, 2.56 ERA, .98 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

The Indians are 15-14 against teams from the AL Central. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.92. Trevor Bauer leads the team with a 3.85 ERA.

The Tigers are 15-22 on the road. Detroit has hit 62 home runs this season, last in the American League. JaCoby Jones leads the club with eight, averaging one every 24.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 46 RBIs and is batting .292. Jason Kipnis is 11-for-34 with a double, a triple, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Nicholas Castellanos leads the Tigers with 74 hits and has 25 RBIs. Brandon Dixon is 8-for-38 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 7-3, .291 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .208 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 60-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 10-day IL (ankle), Carlos Carrasco: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Bradley Zimmer: 60-day IL (shoulder).

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 10-day IL (back).

