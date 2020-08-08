The White Sox went 38-37 in division play in 2019. Chicago pitchers struck out 8.1 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.90.
The Indians finished 48-28 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Cleveland averaged 8.4 hits per game last year, batting .250 as a team.
The teams meet for the fourth time this year. The season series is tied 2-2.
INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Reynaldo Lopez: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Nomar Mazara: (lower body), Nick Madrigal: (left shoulder), Tim Anderson: (right groin), Edwin Encarnacion: (shoulder).
Indians: Tyler Naquin: (toe), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
