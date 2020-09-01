The Indians are 13-10 against opponents from the AL Central. Cleveland has a team on-base percentage of .320, led by Carlos Santana with a mark of .386.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Royals with eight home runs and is batting .250.
Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 15 extra base hits and is slugging .467.
INJURIES: Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow), Salvador Perez: (eye).
Indians: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
