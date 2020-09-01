Cleveland Indians (21-14, second in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (14-21, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Cleveland will face off on Tuesday.

The Royals are 10-14 against the rest of their division. Kansas City hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .311 this season, led by Whit Merrifield with a mark of .353.

The Indians are 13-10 against opponents from the AL Central. Cleveland has a team on-base percentage of .320, led by Carlos Santana with a mark of .386.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Royals with eight home runs and is batting .250.

Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 15 extra base hits and is slugging .467.

INJURIES: Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow), Salvador Perez: (eye).

Indians: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

