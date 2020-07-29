BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians take on the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.
The Indians went 48-28 in division games in 2019. Cleveland averaged 8.4 hits per game last season while batting .250 as a team.
The White Sox finished 38-37 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Chicago hit .261 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 20 total triples last season.
INJURIES: Indians: Tyler Naquin: (toe).
White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez: (right shoulder), Eloy Jimenez: (light-headedness).
