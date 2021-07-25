Giants: 1B Brandon Belt, who hasn’t played since June 23 while recovering from right knee inflammation, ran the bases Saturday. But manager Gabe Kapler said he still wasn’t certain when Belt will begin an injury rehabilitation assignment ... SS Brandon Crawford (left oblique) took ground balls. ... OF Jaylin Davis (left hamstring) had a clean session of baserunning and will travel Sunday to Tacoma to join Triple-A Sacramento on a rehab assignment.