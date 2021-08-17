Twins: CF Byron Buxton, out since June 22 with a left hand fracture, is expected to “get a pretty good workout” on Tuesday, manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We’re going to test him to see just exactly where he is, and if there’s anything still to be needed before we take the next step in his progression.” … First-base coach Tommy Watkins left in the third inning with an illness and was replaced by major league field coordinator Kevin Morgan.