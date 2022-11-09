Pollock declines $13M option with White Sox, goes free

LAS VEGAS — Outfielder AJ Pollock declined his $13 million player option with the Chicago White Sox and was among 10 players who became free agents Wednesday, raising the total to 161.
World Series champion Houston declined a $10 million option on first baseman Trey Mancini in favor of a $250,000 buyout and declined a $13 million option on reliever Will Smith in favor of a $1 million buyout.
The Los Angeles Dodgers declined options on left-hander Danny Duffy ($8 million), third baseman Hanser Alberto ($2 million) and right-hander Jimmy Nelson ($1.1 million). Alberto gets a $250,000 buyout.
Left-hander Drew Smyly turned down his $10 million player option with the Chicago Cubs and gets a $1 million buyout.
Cincinnati declined a $13 million mutual option on left-hander Mike Minor, who gets a $1 million buyout, and Arizona declined a $4 million mutual option on right-hander Ian Kennedy, who gets a $250,000 buyout.
Texas declined a $5.5 million option on outfielder Kole Calhoun.
In addition, Baltimore turned down an $11 million option on right-hander Jordan Lyles, who gets a $1 million buyout.
Up to roughly 20 more players can become free agents on Thursday, when teams will announce decisions on which free agents to extend $19.65 million qualifying offers.
A free agent can be made a qualifying offer only if he has been with the same team continuously since opening day and has never received a qualifying offer before. A player has until Nov. 20 to accept.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports