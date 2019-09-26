Los Angeles Dodgers (102-56, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (70-88, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (15-5, 3.15 ERA) Padres: Joey Lucchesi (10-9, 4.28 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: A.J. Pollock is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Los Angeles readies to play San Diego.

The Padres are 31-41 against NL West teams. The San Diego offense has compiled a .238 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Eric Hosmer leads the team with a mark of .269.

The Dodgers are 47-25 against opponents from the NL West. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .333 is third in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the club with an OBP of .383. The Dodgers won the last meeting 6-4. Dylan Floro notched his fifth victory and Joc Pederson went 3-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs for Los Angeles. David Bednar took his first loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 53 extra base hits and is batting .219. Seth Mejias-Brean is 5-for-14 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 46 home runs home runs and is slugging .621. Pederson is 8-for-28 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 2-8, .178 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck).

Dodgers Injuries: Joe Kelly: (undisclosed), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Tyler White: (upper back), Corey Seager: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.