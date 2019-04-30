Los Angeles Dodgers (19-12, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (12-17, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (2-0, 5.25 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Giants: Drew Pomeranz (2-2, 3.65 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Both Los Angeles and San Francisco are looking for a series win with a victory.

The Giants are 7-8 against the rest of their division. San Francisco has a team on-base percentage of .273, led by Brandon Belt with a mark of .345.

The Dodgers have gone 8-3 against division opponents. Los Angeles has hit 49 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads them with 14, averaging one every 7.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Duggar leads the Giants with 24 hits and is batting .229. Buster Posey is 11-for-33 with five doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 46 hits and has 37 RBIs. Joc Pederson is 7-for-31 with a triple, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .224 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by one run

Giants Injuries: Derek Holland: 10-day IL (finger), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Duggar: day-to-day (wrist).

Dodgers Injuries: Caleb Ferguson: 10-day IL (strained oblique), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.