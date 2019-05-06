San Francisco Giants (15-19, fifth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (14-20, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 12 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Drew Pomeranz (1-3, 4.08 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (1-1, 3.48 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco can secure a series win with a victory over Cincinnati.

The Reds are 8-8 on their home turf. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .211 batting average as a team this season, last in the majors. Jose Iglesias leads the team with a mark of .293.

The Giants are 8-10 on the road. San Francisco has hit 29 home runs as a team this season. Kevin Pillar leads the club with five, averaging one every 20.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Winker leads the Reds with 14 extra base hits and is batting .241. Eugenio Suarez is 7-for-39 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Steven Duggar leads the Giants with 33 hits and is batting .270. Joe Panik is 9-for-38 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Giants: 5-5, .233 batting average, 5.84 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

Giants Injuries: Derek Holland: 10-day IL (finger), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Evan Longoria: day-to-day (shoulder), Erik Kratz: 10-day IL (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.