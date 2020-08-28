The Cardinals are 7-7 in home games. St. Louis’ team on-base percentage of .341 is third in the league. Paul Goldschmidt leads the lineup with an OBP of .478.
The Indians are 10-5 on the road. Cleveland’s lineup has 28 home runs this season, Jose Ramirez leads them with six homers.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Carpenter leads the Cardinals with 12 RBIs and is batting .200.
Ramirez leads the Indians with 21 RBIs and is batting .240.
INJURIES: Cardinals: Andrew Miller: (left shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow), Matt Wieters: (toe).
Indians: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
