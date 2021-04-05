St. Louis Cardinals (1-2) vs. Miami Marlins (1-2)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: TBD Marlins: Trevor Rogers (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals play the Miami Marlins on Monday.

The Marlins went 11-15 on their home field in 2020. Miami averaged 7.9 hits with 2.4 extra base hits per game and 82 total doubles last year.

The Cardinals went 16-15 on the road in 2020. St. Louis pitchers struck out 7.7 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.23.

INJURIES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (groin).

Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Kwang Hyun Kim: (back), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Harrison Bader: (right forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.