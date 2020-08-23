BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds take on the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.
The Cardinals finished 46-30 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. St. Louis pitchers had a WHIP of 1.27 last season while striking out 8.6 hitters per game.
The Reds finished 33-43 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Cincinnati pitchers had an ERA of 4.18 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.26.
The teams meet for the third time this year. St. Louis leads the season series 2-1.
INJURIES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow), Matt Wieters: (toe).
Reds: Pedro Strop: (groin), Robert Stephenson: (back), Matt Bowman: (right elbow).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
