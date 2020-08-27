The Pirates have gone 6-8 against division opponents. Pittsburgh has a collective on-base percentage of .276, last in the National League. Colin Moran leads the club with a mark of .326.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler O’Neill leads the Cardinals with three home runs and is slugging .375.
Erik Gonzalez ranks second on the Pirates with nine extra base hits and is slugging .444.
INJURIES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow), Harrison Bader: (migraine), Matt Wieters: (toe).
Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Joe Musgrove: (triceps), Mitch Keller: (left side), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (right shoulder/lat), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Kevin Newman: (abdominal), Colin Moran: (concussion), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
