BOTTOM LINE: Freddie Freeman and the Braves will take on the Mets Sunday.
The Mets are 16-19 against NL East teams. New York has an MLB-leading team on-base percentage of .353. Michael Conforto leads the club with an OBP of .427.
The Braves are 20-15 against division opponents. Atlanta has slugged .490, the best mark in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the club with a .640 slugging percentage, including 32 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dominic Smith leads the Mets with 28 extra base hits and is slugging .632.
Adam Duvall leads the Braves with 16 home runs and is batting .255.
INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (rib), Jacob deGrom: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right lat), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).
Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Tommy Milone: (left elbow).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
