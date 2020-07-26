BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.
The Mets went 40-36 in division games in 2019. New York averaged 8.9 hits per game last season and totaled 242 home runs as a team.
The Braves finished 46-30 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Atlanta pitchers had an ERA of 4.19 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.36.
INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Marcus Stroman: (left calf), Walker Lockett: (back), Robert Gsellman: (right triceps), Jed Lowrie: (knee).
Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
