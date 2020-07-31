BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves on Friday.
The Braves went 46-30 in division games in 2019. Atlanta pitchers struck out 8.6 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.19.
The Mets went 40-36 in division games in 2019. New York pitchers had an ERA of 4.24 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.30.
The teams meet for the third time this season. Atlanta leads the season series 2-1.
INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm).
Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Marcus Stroman: (left calf), Walker Lockett: (back), Robert Gsellman: (right triceps), Jake Marisnick: (left hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
