The Giants are 17-19 against opponents from the NL West. San Francisco has slugged .452, good for fifth in the MLB. Brandon Belt leads the club with a .601 slugging percentage, including 21 extra-base hits and nine home runs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with 29 extra base hits and is slugging .603.
Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 26 extra base hits and 33 RBIs.
INJURIES: Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Javy Guerra: (personal), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Mike Clevinger: (biceps), Jose Castillo: (lat), Luis Campusano: (left hand).
Giants: Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (right elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Joey Rickard: (elbow), Luis Alexander Basabe: (right hamstring), Chadwick Tromp: (shoulder), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).
