It was Pujols’ 668th career home run, most among active players and fifth all-time, and followed 445 he hit for the St. Louis Cardinals and 222 for the Los Angeles Angels.
The hit was his 3,256th, breaking a tie with Eddie Murray for 13th on the all-time list.
The 41-year-old slugger left the Angels and joined the Dodgers on a one-year deal Monday. In his first game that night, Pujols produced a run-scoring single in his second at-bat.
The three-time NL MVP started at first base against the D-backs.
