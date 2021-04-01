But a replay review confirmed the ball left the park, and Cabrera’s 488th career homer was upheld.
The 37-year-old Cabrera is five homers shy of tying Lou Gehrig and Fred McGriff for 28th on the career list.
The new season began at Yankee Stadium, where Gerrit Cole threw the first pitch of the year, a ball to Toronto’s Marcus Semien.
César Hernández of the Indians got the first hit, a double.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.