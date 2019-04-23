Los Angeles Dodgers (15-9, first in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (10-10, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Kenta Maeda (3-1, 3.80 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Cubs: Jose Quintana (3-1, 3.43 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Los Angeles will play at Wrigley Field on Tuesday.

The Cubs are 5-3 in home games. The Chicago pitching staff averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, Jose Quintana leads them with a mark of 12.4.

The Dodgers are 6-5 on the road. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .352 is second in the league. Cody Bellinger leads the club with an OBP of .490. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras leads the Cubs with six home runs and is slugging .714. Javier Baez is 14-for-42 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 36 hits and has 28 RBIs. Joc Pederson is 10-for-32 with six home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .227 batting average, 1.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .239 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Cubs Injuries: Brandon Morrow: 10-day IL (elbow), Mike Montgomery: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jon Lester: 10-day IL (hamstring), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 10-day IL (shoulder), Victor Caratini: 10-day IL (hand).

Dodgers Injuries: Rich Hill: 10-day IL (knee), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), Russell Martin: 10-day IL (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

