Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jose Quintana delivers during the first inning of the Little League Classic baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Bowman Stadium in Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. (Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press)

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jose Quintana pitched seven crisp innings, Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run homer and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 on Sunday night in the MLB Little League Classic.

Nicholas Castellanos and Jason Heyward also connected as Chicago earned its second straight win since consecutive heartbreaking losses to the Phillies and Pirates.

The Cubs took two of three in the unusual weekend set and remain in a virtual tie with St. Louis for the top spot in the NL Central. It was the first road series win for Chicago since May 17-19 against Washington.

