Rockies: SS Trevor Story (right elbow tightness) is unlikely to play in the field during the three-game series but could be available as a pinch-hitter. He will be examined by team doctors Monday in Denver after the Rockies return from their road trip. Story was injured in the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader at New York. He is eligible for free agency at the end of the season and is expected to be one of the most coveted players on the market.