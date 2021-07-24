Athletics: LF Chad Pinder (strained right hamstring) has resumed all baseball activities, but manager Bob Melvin’s not ready to start talking timetables for return. Pinder’s been on the 10-day IL since July 8. “The running portion of it is most difficult for him and the one we have to be most careful of,” Melvin said. “It still comes along probably slower than anything else and based on the fact that he’s had hamstring injuries before to both sides, we have to be pretty careful with him.”