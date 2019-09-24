CHICAGO — José Ramírez returned to Cleveland’s starting lineup Tuesday night, giving the Indians another power bat to help with their push for an AL wild card.

Ramírez was activated from the 10-day injured list. The third baseman, who turned 27 last week, broke a bone in his right hand Aug. 24 against Kansas City. He had surgery two days later.

“I’m not 100 percent on my wrist, but still I feel a big improvement and I’m ready to play,” Ramírez said through a translator.

Ramírez was batting sixth for the opener of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox.

The two-time All-Star hit .254 with 20 homers and 75 RBIs in his first 126 games this season. He was on a tear before getting hurt, hitting .320 with 15 homers and 45 RBIs in 46 games in July and August.

“The idea is that he can hopefully play a lot,” manager Terry Francona said. “Pitchers have to respect who he is.

“It’s one less position we have to pick and choose or kind of platoon or whatever we’ve been doing in a couple of positions.”

Cleveland was a half-game back of Tampa Bay for the second AL wild card entering play Tuesday.

The Indians have been hit hard by injuries all year long. Second baseman Jason Kipnis underwent season-ending surgery Tuesday, also for a fractured hamate bone in his right hand.

