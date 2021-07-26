Gallo is hitting .067 (2 for 30) since the break, while striking out 16 times and walking only twice. He still leads the majors with 74 free passes, and his 124 strikeouts rank third. Garcia is batting .125, with all four of his hits being singles. Gibson, whose first loss came in his final start before the break, is 0-2 with an 8.18 ERA in his two starts since, including eight walks over six innings Saturday in Houston.