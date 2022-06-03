Rangers acquire Morel for Abreu 3 days after pitcher DFA'ed

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers acquired minor league right-hander Yohanse Morel from the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night for pitcher Albert Abreu.
Abreu had no record and a 3.12 ERA over seven relief appearances for the Rangers after being acquired from the New York Yankees just before the season. The 26-year-old right-hander allowed three earned runs over 8 2/3 innings, plus had three scoreless innings in three games during a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock after going on the injured list with a left ankle sprain.
