Rangers add Dallas Keuchel, scheduled to start Saturday

ARLINGTON, Texas — Former AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel was added to the Texas Rangers’ taxi squad on Friday and is scheduled to start Saturday at home against the Detroit Tigers.

The 34-year-old Keuchel was signed to a minor league contract on July 25, five days after the Arizona Diamondbacks designated him for assignment. He went 0-2 in four starts for Arizona after beginning the year 2-5 in eight starts for the Chicago White Sox.