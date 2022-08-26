Rangers add Dallas Keuchel, scheduled to start Saturday

ARLINGTON, Texas — Former AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel was added to the Texas Rangers’ taxi squad on Friday and is scheduled to start Saturday at home against the Detroit Tigers.
A free agent after this season, Keuchel had a 2.31 ERA in four starts for Triple-A Round Rock.
Over his 11-year career in the majors, he’s 101-89 with a 3.92 ERA. Keuchel was the 2015 Cy Young winner with Houston after posting a 20-8 record.
“It’s been a little bit of a roller-coaster ride, not something I foresaw a few years ago,” Keuchel said before Friday night’s game. “Just took a step back and realized what’s made my career so far and that’s just being me and not worrying about anything.”
