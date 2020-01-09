The Rangers also released right-hander Reed Garrett from his minor league contract, allowing him to sign with the Seibu Lions of Japan’s Pacific League, and they assigned right-hander Jimmy Herget outright to Triple-A Nashville.

Garcia was 2-1 with one save and a 4.35 ERA in his only season for the Angels. He was 12-14 with five saves in 251 games for the Phillies from 2013-18.

Jones played 136 games as an outfielder for the Seattle Mariners in 2014-15, but spent the past four seasons in the Rangers farm system and has been strictly a pitcher since 2017. The left-hander was 2-1 with two saves and a 2.67 ERA in 45 minor league appearances last season with Nashville and Double-A Frisco, where he was a Texas League All-Star.

